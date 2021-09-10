GREENSBURG, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Guest-Peters, an avid reader with a passion for children's literature presently residing with her husband, daughter, and their two cats in Pennsylvania, where she enjoys crocheting afghans and maintaining her large aquarium of GloFish, has completed her new book "We Are Different But A Lot Alike": a sweet and colorful rhyming tale with an important message about diversity for young readers.
If other children look different from you, would you think you have anything in common?
"We Are Different But A Lot Alike" is a story told in a rhythmic way by the children. The children notice that although they are different, they like similar things. While rhyming throughout, they discover their own individuality while showing interest in one another. They find that they are a lot alike, and that is very cool! Making friends becomes easier!
It's also good to read aloud.
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Guest-Peters' engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "We Are Different But A Lot Alike" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
