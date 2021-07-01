MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life with Lupus and Other Annoying Things": a warmhearted message of strength and encouragement for anyone facing the challenges of a lupus diagnosis. "My Life with Lupus and Other Annoying Things" is the creation of published author Linda Joy Fullerton Swift, a mother and grandmother presently residing with her husband in Tennessee, where she enjoys the theatre, traveling, reading, hiking, the beach, and spending time with family.
The author shares, "I never thought I was going to die. My mind and faith wouldn't allow me to go there but I was very fearful that my baby might die. 'My Life with Lupus and Other Annoying Things' tells the story of how the disease affected my life and my family along with the other illnesses that were associated with lupus. There were some days before my treatment started that I just wanted to stay in bed because my joints caused me too much pain. Through the support of some amazing doctors and my family I discovered there can be a wonderful life during and after lupus and that healthy babies can be born to mothers with lupus. Wonderful progress has been made in the treatment of this disease and it is my hope and prayer that someday medical researchers will find a cure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Joy Fullerton Swift's new book is an invaluable source of information and inspiration for anyone affected by a lupus diagnosis.
