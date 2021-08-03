MEADVILLE, Pa. , Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sermons I Was Never Allowed to Deliver": an inspiring book of Scripture-based teachings. "Sermons I Was Never Allowed to Deliver" is the creation of published author Lois B. Vannoy, M.Div., MRE, MA.
It is all in the Bible. This book includes sermons on a variety of topics including:
1. What or who is God?
2. Bits and pieces from church on how we think about Bible stories.
3. How we worship God.
4. "Come and See" stories that were told by grandmas to kids over the centuries. What truths are told by others?
As the author's health has deteriorated, she has only been pushed to reinforce to others that they will not be lost.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois B. Vannoy, M.Div., MRE, MA's new book is an excellent choice for the contemplative Christian reader.
View a synopsis of "Sermons I Was Never Allowed to Deliver" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sermons I Was Never Allowed to Deliver" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sermons I Was Never Allowed to Deliver", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing