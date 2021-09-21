CARBONDALE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Schnakenberg, a Pennsylvania native who grew up on a Pennsylvania dairy farm, earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Pensacola Christian College, and became a high school teacher before leaving to work in various other fields, has completed her new book "For the Love of Milady": a heartwarming drama that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Kalli had everything as a child, mostly the love of those around her. A battle took everything away. Lucky to be alive, Kalli becomes a slave, being punished for who her father was. And just when the girl sees a chance of happiness and an end to her suffering, her hope is destroyed once more. As she grows, Kalli learns to survive. She fights to remain true to herself, despite her situation. As her life progresses, will she give in to hate and bitterness? Can she learn to trust again, to hope again? To love?
Published by Page Publishing, Lori Schnakenberg's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
