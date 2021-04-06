MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All God's Creation": a darling tale of creation. "All God's Creation" is the creation of published author, Lorie Nichols, a devoted wife and grandmother.
An excerpt from the book shares, "This book is about the truth of creation and the togetherness of male and female. It is a simple, delightful book meant to be read with enthusiasm. Engage your audience with every page by singing and acting along if need be. It is a wonderful true story from the Bible that will never change.
"Lorie Nichols is currently the pastor at House of Refuge Church. She is married to Tim Nichols and has two adult children and five grandchildren. Her passion for reading children's books to her grandchildren and singing rhymes has brought her this far to creating her own book. She lives in Hillsdale, Michigan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nichols' new book couples lyrical storytelling alongside charming illustrations.
Young readers will delight in the illustrations and simple text allows even the youngest readers to understand this version of the creation story.
View a synopsis of "All God's Creation" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "All God's Creation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "All God's Creation", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
