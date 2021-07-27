MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Scythy's First Christmas: A Wandering Bears Adventure": an inspirational tale of faith and friendship. "Scythy's First Christmas" is the creation of published author, Luba Holowatyj Rozsa, a Ukranian-born teacher of catechism, nursery school, and English-language learners.
The author writes, "This is a story about a little bear from the land of the Scythians, north of the Black Sea, in present-day Ukraine. That is why he likes to be called Scythy. He loves to travel and is very curious. He had traveled north and west and decided to go east and south around the Black Sea, and then east again, when he ran into an interesting caravan going west. It was very interesting to him that they were following a star. So he decided to stay with them. When the star finally stopped, he and the woodland animals did some investigating and found out what was going on. While the animals were gone, strange and frightening things started to happen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luba Holowatyj Rozsa's new book inspires belief in a higher power and faith that what is meant to be will be when guided by prayer.
While following the caravan of wisemen traveling to Bethlehem, some of the animals overhear the good news of the coming of a new king. The little bear, sleepily preparing to hibernate, is cursed by dangerous demons vying to intercept the joyous proclamation. With the help of faith, friends, and prayer, Bear's guardian angel steps in to ensure the good news is not interrupted.
