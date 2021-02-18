MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Gathering Storm": a gripping and compulsively readable tale about a trio of unsuspecting siblings caught up in a war between two irreconcilable worlds. "A Gathering Storm" is the creation of published author, Lucas Fischhaber, who holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a M.S. in the same field from Idaho State University. Fischhaber is a proud veteran, former Army Captain, and nuclear thermal rocket engineer, and currently works in the nuclear power industry.
Fischhaber writes: "In 500 years, civilization has come far since the time known as The Great Event. Ancient ruins remain scattered across the world of Solaris, echoes of a long-forgotten past. Siblings Amber, Zander, and Quinn have known only peace growing up in the mountain town of Thunder Ridge. Each works diligently to master their talents. Their futures seem secure. Until... news from Thunder Ridge sends shockwaves across the land."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucas Fischhaber's new book is a highly original and genuinely breathtaking tale about three siblings unexpectedly called upon to take center stage in a conflict between two colliding worlds.
Faced with the potential destruction of everything they have ever known and loved, Amber, Zander, and Quinn find themselves thrust into the middle of a life-altering drama and forced to draw upon previously unknown reserves of courage, perseverance, and self-belief to protect their peaceful mountain home from certain devastation.
View a synopsis of "A Gathering Storm" on YouTube and more details of the world and main characters, including original portraits, at the author's website https://lucasfischhaber.com/.
Consumers can purchase "A Gathering Storm" at https://lucasfischhaber.com/, traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Gathering Storm", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing