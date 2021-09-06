MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ace's Wish": a charmingly illustrated tale of friendship, creativity, and imagination. "Ace's Wish" is the creation of published author Luz Torres, a Native American with Nigerian and Spanish ethnicity who was born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents and is presently working on a degree in forensic psychology, a peer certification, and a memoir.
The author writes, "'Ace's Wish' was born after I wrote a short story called 'Afternoon Bubble Bath.' I was searching to write something simple for children to understand with an old message, 'It takes a village to raise a child.'
I thought a good setting for this would be a day in a child's life that is very meaningful to them. The main character in the story is a boy who had a birthday wish, and his name is Ace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luz Torres's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
View a synopsis of "Ace's Wish" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Ace's Wish" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ace's Wish", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing