MEADVILLE, Pa., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unbroken Spirit: The Woman in Revelation 12": a gripping biblical consideration. "Unbroken Spirit: The Woman in Revelation 12" is the creation of published author, Lydia F. Guise, a devoted daughter and loving mother.
Guise shares, "The woman in Revelation 12 is somewhat of a mystery because the Holy Bible only gives a snippet about the woman, and a lot of folks have their own interpretation, but I have a theory too.
I myself never gave the woman too much thought until 2012 because the Book of Revelation is hard to understand.
However, God provided me with the tools, clues, and signs that I needed to help me understand the woman and her struggles.
I also believe when folks think about people of the Bible, they don't think about someone in the here and now, only in the past.
I too had that same mind frame until God allowed Jesus Christ to open my heart and show me the signs that opened my mind.
Here are a few things that were placed in my hands to help me understand. These books called Warning! Revelation Is About To Be Revealed, Understanding the End of Times, and Revelation Explained at Last!
I happen to believe that we're living in the times of the Book of Revelation because I just feel it in my spirit; and the way we treat each other, it's very unsettling.
I see our world is becoming like a volcano that's getting ready to erupt. I feel that way because I see the lack of kindness, compassion, and empathy that we humans have for one another, and it's getting worse every day.
In Matthew 24:15, it talks about 'The Great Tribulation.' It states, 'Therefore when you see the 'abomination of desolation,'' which means emptiness.
That's because our world is dying and it's coming to a close because humanity is dying, and without humanity, there's no life or world.
Also, in Revelation 12, it spoke about the woman being persecuted, and it has helped me to understand some strange and hurtful things. That has happened to me by my family and others in my life, so I do believe I'm the woman in Revelation 12.
You can believe it or not."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lydia F. Guise's new book is a stirring narrative that examines the authors experiences with modern society in relation to Revelation.
Guise shares personal testimony of the trials and tribulations experienced through life's journey including family and medical setbacks.
View a synopsis of "Unbroken Spirit: The Woman in Revelation 12" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unbroken Spirit: The Woman in Revelation 12" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unbroken Spirit: The Woman in Revelation 12", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing