MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lillian: The True Story of an Orphan's Tumultuous Journey to Peace and Happiness": a heartfelt narrative of the importance of faith and family. "Lillian: The True Story of an Orphan's Tumultuous Journey to Peace and Happiness" is the creation of published author, Margaret Parrott.
Parrott shares, "In the 1930s, there was little help from social agencies to look after the care and well-being of children who were orphaned. Such children were often left to the care of family members who, in many cases, were not financially able or willing to take on the care of another mouth to feed or clothe and provide medical attention.
At five years of age, Lillian became an unwanted burden to family members. Hers is a true story of a mother's prayerful call for God's protection to watch over her toddler daughter as she herself was dying of tuberculosis. Her story is a testimony that God hears and answers prayers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Parrott's new book is a wistful journey to the past.
Margaret Parrott's tale is one of loss, love, and determination. Readers will delight in the triumphs and commiserate in the losses as they journey with Parrott through some of the most meaningful moments of life.
