MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Carol's Christmas Request": an inspiring tale of renewal. "Carol's Christmas Request" is the creation of published author, Mariliz Ischi, a native of Missouri who spent a year in an orphanage before going to college and joining the USMC. The author retired after years of service following a significant injury.
Ischi shares, "Mark is devastated that his longtime girlfriend has spurned his marriage proposal. Upon graduating from college, she moves to California for a job opportunity, and he is left behind in Missouri. Unable to get a job, he joins the US Marine Corps. During deployment in Iraq, he is injured and returns to St. Louis, Missouri, where he is assigned to recruit future Marines. As the new guy, he is tasked to play Santa Claus at the local orphanage. During this activity he is captivated by a young girl who is saddened by being separated from her mother. This chance encounter will alter the course of his life forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mariliz Ischi's new book is an engaging story of love, faith, and God's grace.
Inspired by moments in the authors life, Ischi invites readers to enjoy this emotional tale of hope. This encouraging narrative is certain to tug at your heartstrings as you become invested in the relatable characters found within.
View a synopsis of "Carol's Christmas Request" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Carol's Christmas Request" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Carol's Christmas Request", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing