MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Shadows of Angels: Breaking the Chains (Victim to Survivor)": a potent tale of abuse and rebirth. "In the Shadows of Angels: Breaking the Chains (Victim to Survivor)" is the creation of published author, Marilyn D. Bellamy, an active and passionate advocate for women and children.
Bellamy shares, "I perceive angels to be special messengers of God that are always surrounding us along our life's journey, and those of us who believe in God or a Higher Power would like to see them as protectors of our spiritual or mental well-being. They intervene in our life to help soothe our pain and to pick and carry us up and out of bad situations that may lead to devastation to our well-being.
Angels sometimes carried me in their arms when my body was too exhausted from living and I felt I could not go on. When I felt I was unable to walk, I believe that angels were right beside me or would surround me as I walked in there shadows for comfort and relief from my abusers.
See I believe that we indeed have specials angels (physical and spiritual beings) here on earth at all times that come into our lives to help us get through life's trials and tribulations. The angels are there to help us move forward in each level of our lives as we live from day to day, sharing a strong healing light that radiates throughout our minds, souls, and bodies, enabling us to continue in a more optimistic manner. For some readers, it may seem difficult to believe or understand my whole philosophy around angels, but throughout your reading you will have a better understanding where my beliefs comes from. As Ta'Mara shares her story, you will see that she has amazing inner strength as she faces her abusers from day to day. In addition, you may end up thinking that we all do in fact have angels that intervene on many different occasions, which we cannot even imagine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn D. Bellamy's new book is an inspiring tale of the resiliency of the human spirit.
Pairing a background in social work with a deep faith, Bellamy offers readers a first hand look at the dangers faced by so many in situations of abuse and the ways in which many have survived to heal and flourish.
