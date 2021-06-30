MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love That Will Not Quit!": a spiritual observation of the power of faith. "Love That Will Not Quit!" is the creation of published author, Marilyn Kirk, a devoted Christian and minister.
Kirk shares, "You're walking down a path with Jesus. Discretion tells you to be quiet, allowing Him to talk. As you walk together the length of the path which leads you know-not-where, Jesus begins to talk to you about yourself. He unveils God's will for you, with each step of the way, allowing you to choose to walk further, or not. He shows you your current life as a believer, telling you where God wants to take you from where you now are. He begins by taking you back in history to His command to His disciples to love all persons as He and the Father loves them. An impossible assignment they conclude, unless it is realized by allowing oneself to be God's vessel for His love to pass through.
"Becoming this vessel begins by prioritizing one's life around the Word of God. In it, God empowers the believer to be His true vessel. As you continue walking, Jesus describes the criterion for discipleship as knowing God's Word, and walking in it. You learn much as you listen and walk the path with Jesus. Intellectual assent is not the same as surrendering to Him, Jesus explains; nor can one be a part-time believer. Discipleship requires a surrendering completely and consistently to God's Word, which allows the Holy Spirit to engraft that Word upon the believer's soul. Change results. The likeness of Jesus is birthed in the believer. You and Jesus arrive at the end of the path, which delivers you to His likeness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Kirk's new book takes a long look at how our choices impact us and how Jesus seeks to encourage us on the correct path.
With a substantial background in religious study, Kirk invites readers to enjoy a closer walk and build their faith to see rebirth in Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Love That Will Not Quit!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Love That Will Not Quit!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love That Will Not Quit!", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
