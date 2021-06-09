AMBRIDGE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marisa Bonczek, a stay‐at‐home single mother with a love for writing and helping children has completed her new book "Ozzie Finds the Feelings": a cheerful story of a little boy named Ozzie who finds that his day at the amusement park had a much bigger purpose.
With a passion for teaching valuable lessons to children, Benczek imparts empathy on children through Ozzie's story in hopes of making a positive difference on the next generation.
Published by Page Publishing, Marisa Bonczek's heartwarming tale teaches children the importance of identifying how people feel and the difference a little bit of positivity can make in someone's day.
After he is given a mission from the man at the balloon stand, Ozzie takes the five feeling balloons along on his trip through the amusement park. As he encounters certain people at the park, each of them is given a balloon that matches their current state of feeling. Ozzie assesses each person's situation and uses his intuition to give something special to each new friend in their moment of need. When he realizes that he can create his own feelings for himself, as well as identify feelings in others, Ozzie purchases one last balloon.
