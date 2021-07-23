ATHENS, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Bradley, a second-generation dairy farmer from Athens, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "A Very Moo-ey Christmas": a fun and heartwarming children's story about a Christmas Eve on the brink of disaster. When Blitzen is injured in a sleigh crash, Santa turns to the barn to find help.
Author Mark Bradley writes, "It was a blustery Christmas Eve at The Bradley Dairy Farm. Not a creature was stirring, especially in the barn."
The author operates a fifty-cow dairy in partnership with his father on the farm where he grew up. He started an Adopt a Calf program in 2018, where he shares his passion for dairy farming in local schools and within the community. This hands-on program was the inspiration behind "A Very Moo-ey Christmas."
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Bradley's cheerful book is a clever and creative new take on a classic Christmas story. Set on Bradley Dairy Farm, the story introduces new characters into the familiar holiday tale.
Readers who wish to experience this festive work can purchase "A Very Moo-ey Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
