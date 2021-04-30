MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Musings Of A Persecuted Soul": a thought provoking examination of religion and science. "Musings Of A Persecuted Soul" is the creation of published author, Mark Ewing.
Mark writes, "Musings of a Persecuted Soul is a story about spiritual catharsis, a search for answers to questions often avoided by Christians and rarely discussed from church pulpits. The author presents his lifelong quest to find spiritual equilibrium between his Christian beliefs and his secular education and personal observations in the natural world. Grounded in the Berean example of Acts 17:11, "to search the scriptures for truth," the author will take you on a thought-provoking journey, investigating topics guaranteed to provoke spiritual debate. Whether you are a strict traditionalist or a scriptural freethinker, Musings of a Persecuted Soul will challenge your established beliefs and breathe new spiritual life into your soul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ewing's new book is a personal journey in search of spiritual equilibrium between his scientific training and his abiding faith in Christ"
Readers will find themselves considering many provocative points made by the author as he elucidates upon his private journey of faith.
View a synopsis of "Musings Of A Persecuted Soul" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Musings Of A Persecuted Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Musings Of A Persecuted Soul", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
