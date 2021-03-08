MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?": an adorable, fun-filled tale about a family of pigs and a mysterious birthday celebration. "Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?" is the creation of published author, Marsha Carr, a creative writing teacher and lifelong resident of Johnstown, PA.
Carr writes: "Pastries, poinsettias, piano playing, and presents. What can this all mean? Piper Pig was perplexed. This pretty, perky pig pondered and persisted in pursuing the truth. Was it Christmas or was it someone's birthday? Or…could it be both? Join Piper Pig on the path to finding the truth!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Carr's new book is an amusing, feel-good children's story about the significance of celebrating Christmas.
Beautifully illustrated and riotously funny throughout, this warm, big-hearted tale is sure to become a firm favorite of young readers and older readers alike.
View a synopsis of "Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing