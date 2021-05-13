MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Renaissance Girl": a powerful example of feminine power. "Renaissance Girl" is the creation of published author, Marsha D. Blackwell, a former devoted educator who has since become an empowerment specialist.
Blackwell writes, "Taylor Olivia Chambers is a multi-talented, urban preteen; a scholar, with genius potential, and a budding leader at Einstein Classical Academy.
Taylor has lived a charmed life. She has an assortment of friends and teachers that stimulate her intellectual curiosity. She is involved in a variety of activities and reaps the benefits of a loving family.
One day after school, while Taylor was at her locker, chaos and confusion leaped out, and invaded her emotional space. Fear, depression, and torment gripped her mind like a surgical glove. Since that terrifying afternoon, Taylor has been uncertain about the future. She feels powerless! She regrets her stellar academic accomplishments that she has worked hard to achieve. For the first time in her life, she is experiencing anxiety about her success and popularity at Einstein. She even wonders, 'Who can I trust?' Above all, she resents anyone who desires to further advance her perceived perfect life.
While choosing to suffer in silence, Taylor is convinced if she retreats into obscurity, she will escape the menacing eyes and taunting threats of the nemeses that seem to be lurking around every corner, waiting for an opportunity to inflict psychological pain in her life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha D. Blackwell's new book is a deeply honest examination of the power dynamics exhibited in many school systems.
This encouraging tale is certain to be a perfect opportunity for parents to discuss the problematic pattern of bullying in today's society.
