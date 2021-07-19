MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Widow's Tale": a pleasing tale of Christian life. "A Widow's Tale" is the creation of published author, Mary Ethelyn Wightman, a native of Florida who currently resides in Maryland with her beagle and poodle dogs.
Wightman shares, "You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll blush, as you share Penelope's travels on her journey through life.
You'll meet Penelope's family. You'll meet her human and animal friends. You'll go on vacations with her. You'll spend the summers with her. You'll meet the boyfriends. You'll grow up with her, experiencing the 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. You'll learn how to cope with losing loved ones, human and animal. But, most of all, you'll realize that even though life is full of change, and sometimes scary, with God's love, you can flourish."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Ethelyn Wightman's new book is a "fiction based on fact."
Inviting readers to experience a unique tale of life and love, Wightman spins an enjoyable story as readers are guided through the highs and lows of the human condition.
View a synopsis of "A Widow's Tale" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Widow's Tale" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Widow's Tale", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
