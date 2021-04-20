DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryanne V. Scott, a graduate of Temple University and an advocate for Alzheimer's research, has completed her new book "An Eight Year Goodbye: A Memoir": a gripping and potent depiction of watching a loved one suffer from a fatal disease.
"It has been said that Alzheimer's disease is called 'the long goodbye.' I am here to tell you that it is a long goodbye that takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions each and every day and leaves you feeling exhausted and helpless. For my brother and I, it was an eight year goodbye filled with fear, sadness, confusion, anger, and loss," writes author Maryanne V. Scott. "There are over five million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease today and over sixteen million caregivers riding this emotional roller coaster. These caregivers are also saying goodbye to their loved ones—a long, painful goodbye. I've been in those shoes. I've been on that terrible ride. I said goodbye to my father a little bit each and every day from the fall of 2005 until he took his last breath in January 2014. It was a roller-coaster ride I couldn't wait to get off of. Here is my story."
Published by Page Publishing, Maryanne V. Scott's heartbreaking tale tells the story of Samuel Valenti, the author's father, an unpretentious, humble man who required very little in life to make him happy. Sam grew up during the Great Depression, working on the family farm in New Jersey, growing tomatoes to sell to Campbell Soup Company. Seeing the Hindenburg fly over his farm, receiving visits to the farm from his cousin, Anne Bancroft, and serving his country in World War II were a few of the highlights of his young adult life that he spoke of often. However, marrying the love of his life and having his daughter and son were the basis of what sustained him every day as he lived the American dream of working hard and prospering.
Life had always been wonderful for Sam until later in his life when he started to lose his precious memories and abilities to Alzheimer's disease. His slow cognitive decline lasted for eight long years with his children by his side, helping him to navigate through the stages of the disease. This book is the story of Sam's journey through this debilitating illness with some helpful suggestions from the author on how to handle some of the heartbreaking challenges that Alzheimer's presents. It is also a touching story of love and compassion as Sam's children watch their father go from the vital, independent, vibrant man that they grew up with to the feeble, confused man who was no longer able to communicate with his family. This story will touch the heart of anyone whose loved one has experienced or is experiencing the long, slow deterioration that Alzheimer's disease brings.
