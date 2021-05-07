MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fluffy Fox and The Little Turtle": a darling children's tale.. "Fluffy Fox and The Little Turtle" is the creation of published author, Matthew Barnes, a loving father of two.
Barnes writes, "Fluffy Fox loves playing with her friends, but she is worried because she is losing the fur on her tail. She is faced with a tough choice and doesn't know what to do. What choice will she make, what will her friends think…and who is little turtle?
"This children's book is one that your children will want you to read to them over and over again. The lovely characters and beautiful illustrations will make this a book you will want to share."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Barnes' new book is enjoyable object lesson for little one's everywhere.
With sweetly detailed pages and a touching tale within, Barnes' first children's title is certain to become a favorite for any reader.
View a synopsis of "Fluffy Fox and The Little Turtle" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Fluffy Fox and The Little Turtle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fluffy Fox and The Little Turtle", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing