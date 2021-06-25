MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Procreate a Healthy Family": a compelling guide to fostering a well-rounded family given through personal experience. "How to Procreate a Healthy Family" is the creation of published author Max Teran, a Mexican-born pastor of a small Dallas, Texas, congregation.
Teran writes: "The secret of how to procreate a healthy family in this world depends on several factors, and one of them is the constant prayer. When we pray, we talk to God. But this conversation must be two-way. We ask him, expecting his responses. In the Bible, Matthew 7:7–8 says: 'Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find because everyone who asks receives, and who knocks at the door will be opened.' If you do not believe in God, you may believe in the universe; but the universe at the end is God, the heart of the world to whom we surrender our deep intentions to make them come true. When you ask with the intention of obtaining positive answers, your intention travels in words to the being who listens to us, the Almighty. What we believe or what we fervently think, that's what we become. So why not start with prayer?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Max Teran's new book offers literature based on three decades of experience, trial and error, on the path to a healthy family life.
When Teran and his wife took time out of their days for prayer and reflection, the shift was palpable, and just the beginning. Complete with analysis of various biblical scripture, this spiritual beacon will provide tools and insight through experience.
View a synopsis of "How to Procreate a Healthy Family" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How to Procreate a Healthy Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Procreate a Healthy Family", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing