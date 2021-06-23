MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver": a slim volume reflecting on her relationship with her beloved mother as she slid into the darkness and confusion of dementia until her passing. "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" is the creation of published author Mechelle Bordeaux, a former wine and hospitality professional.
The author writes, "So the cover picture is how our household scene was layout of house: our fur family, cozy love sofa, Dave's computer cave, Mom's comfy recliner, and my kitchen, a.k.a. crying/sipping station.
Cheers! In advance! Sip, sip. Have your favorite drink ready for this Tipsy Caregiver's tale.
Dementia, a.k.a. the d-word, put all the sadness and heartbreak aside for a moment. Join the sippers club on this wine consultant's crazy, funny, creative heartfelt journey in caring for her 'warrior of love' Mama.
Read the crazy tale of one unique daughter's journey into the unknown. Her mother taken over by the d-word. What could she do? What would you do? What outlandish journey awaited her?
Examine how to be the David defeating Goliath with a glass of red wine or two; why not? LOL.
See how this monumental event brought her personal growth and insight in her faith in God and herself.
Remember the patient / loved one needs us, so we must care for ourselves first. Even if a little sneaking out the door like a rebellious teen may be in order! Only a whole person can give their whole self. One's cup of love has to be full in order to pour over and give the fullest care and love.
With only the help of God, she had to figure this one out on her own!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mechelle Bordeaux's new book is the heartfelt true story of a daughter's love.
"So grab your wineglass, and fill it with your favorite pour of wine. Find a relaxing cozy spot and a cozy seat, enjoy my tale. Maybe have on some Ella Fitzgerald music playing in the background. Let's raise our glasses and say Cheers to the star of this memoir, my Mom Xo. It is the tales of the tipsy caregiver. Right! While I am telling my story, you will note I take time to sip, sip. I must let you know there will be some sentimental parts, but the belly giggles will make up for it!" - Mechelle Bordeaux
View a synopsis of "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing