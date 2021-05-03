MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sons of the Song": an engaging thriller. "Sons of the Song" is the creation of published author, Meg Duly, a loving wife and clinical social worker.
Duly shares, "In the next verse of the song, Christopher greets his father with mixed feelings, gratitude over his saving Chris's and Marty's life and anger over being abandoned by this father as a boy. Michael Powell and Dr. Page give Chris their side of the story, much different from what his mother had led him to believe.
Christopher is just adjusting to this when his ex-wife, Tracy, thrusts her small boy, Josh, at him saying he is the child's father, conceived days before their divorce. She is leaving him with Chris. The child looks exactly like Chris, but DNA tests show that though he is related to the child, he is not the father. Michael assumes the boy's father is his son from his philandering youth.
When the ex-wife demands Josh back, the judge allows it. Losing this child sends Marty spiraling into a deep depression. Eleven-year-old Cayla hates to see her mother so sad and goes to Tracy to get Josh back. While she is there, Jake, Josh's true father, shows up and a fight ensues. There is a terrible incident, and Jake flees the scene with both Cayla and Josh.
An hour later Christopher is brought in for questioning for Tracy's murder. A lineup proves him innocent and allows him to go with the police to find his children. Jake, with the children, is cornered on the bridge over the Percy Priest Bridge. What happens on that bridge brings all the sons of the song together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Meg Duly's new book takes readers on a wild ride from start to finish.
With relatable characters and circumstances, readers may be surprised by the bits of themselves they see within this twisted tale of the sons of the song.
