MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "12 Steps to Fitness Success Plus Bonus Tips for a Better Balanced Body!": a practical and encouraging guide to personal fitness training. "Ahsem Spa & Fitness Personal Training" is the creation of published author, Mesha R. Blackwell, who played four years of varsity basketball at West Aurora High School, was the only Walk On at Division 1 Big 10 Basketball Michigan State University in 1996, and has been the lead basketball coach for Oak Brook Park District Lil Dribblers for the past fifteen years.
Blackwell writes: "How did you do it? How did you lose 100 pounds and keep it off? What are you doing in the gym? Do you do cardio? What's better for you, cardio or weights? How did you get those arms?
These are just snippets of questions I would get from people whether I have known them for a year in the gym or complete strangers on the street.
As I am humbled by this fitness journey I am on, I have never had a problem sharing what I have learned along the way! This book is an insight to renewing my mind (Romans 12:2) and putting my fitness goals before God. I locked in my scripture support in Ephesians 6:10, and then I went after it!
Prayer and faith without works is dead. So let's go to work!
Love, Mesha."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mesha R. Blackwell's new book is both the inspirational tale of one woman's remarkable 100-pound weight loss and a practical, actionable guide designed to help readers emulate Blackwell's success.
Filled with key insights and training tips, Blackwell's book excels, above all else, as a motivational handbook that reveals how sustainable weight loss, a toned physique, and a healthy-body, healthy-mind combination are not the sole preserve of those with plenty of free time on their hands and pricey personal trainers at their disposal, but can be achieved by anyone.
