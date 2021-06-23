MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keeping the Armor On at the Front: Removing the Corrosion that Keeps Us from Resisting the Enemy": a potent examination of the dangers of temptation and how we can defend ourselves. "Keeping the Armor On at the Front: Removing the Corrosion that Keeps Us from Resisting the Enemy" is the creation of published author, Michael J. Metz, a loving husband and father who grew up as the product of a broken home. The author overcame teenage drinking after joining the Air Force which resulted in a twenty-year career; after which, he continued his work as a substance-abuse counselor.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Reality TV in print, reporting on temptations at the scene. The author lets you in on the battle reports in the first person — speaking to you, the reader. Spend time with him as he deals with encounters by different biblical demons in sixteen battle reports; each one closing with a Bible promise. In the course of these encounters, you are given opportunities to identify pieces of the armor of God to stand firm against the specific evil spirits. You will experience the use of various tools and weapons, which are often neglected by today's Christians. The workbook examines the armor of God and actions you can take to put the armor on. Included are dossiers of each enemy, and an introduction to spiritual gifts. Self-examining questions enable the reader to discover strongholds, 'cracks,' and 'stains' the enemy uses to produce corrosion in the Christian's armor. A four-phase training outline is customizable to your needs.
"Journaling is encouraged."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Metz's new book is a creative approach to personal and spiritual growth.
With experience writing bible study lessons, Metz pairs his military background with an abiding faith in hopes of encouraging readers to acknowledge and develop their relationships with God.
View a synopsis of "Keeping the Armor On at the Front: Removing the Corrosion that Keeps Us from Resisting the Enemy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Keeping the Armor On at the Front: Removing the Corrosion that Keeps Us from Resisting the Enemy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Keeping the Armor On at the Front: Removing the Corrosion that Keeps Us from Resisting the Enemy", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
