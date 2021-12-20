CLAIRTON, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael J. Scott, a former U.S. Navy Corpsman who received his degree from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida and as a Master Practitioner, founded the Tao Shen Mu Institute of the Martial Way, has completed his new book "One of the Many": a gripping and potent work about the journey and the people, which made an incredible difference in the life of the author.
Author Michael J. Scott introduces his work, writing, "'One of the Many' may be considered an anthology of the travels of one man, one step at a time, into the descent of travails from humanity and his return, his ascent, back into the ranks of humanity. In each lifetime, there are moments that define the next. In some instances, these epiphanies or 'Aha!' moments are times in which certain understandings are revealed. I have probably violated a writer's creed because I did not choose a targeted population to appeal to. Instead, I wrote these memoirs to leave a record to my family, the litany of my journeys of the good, the bad, and the ugly. Perhaps yield reason for how I am today and where I came from. Perhaps angels do walk among us, and perhaps God, in his infinite wisdom, assigns humans to fill in to help. Whatever it may be, I am certain that it is only through divine providence that I'm alive today."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael J. Scott's compelling work describes characters that are deeply compassionate about helping their assigned community.
