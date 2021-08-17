MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Gift for You": a wonderful children's book summarizing the New Testament. "A Gift for You" is the creation of published author Michael Knight, a lifelong early riser who lives surrounded by nature on a nineteen-acre farm a mile from the road.

The author writes, "I have tried to tell the story of Christ and what he gave us in a language that children can both read and understand, hopefully making a change in their lives and in their families also."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Knight's new book is a delightful addition to any Christian children's library.

View a synopsis of "A Gift for You" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "A Gift for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Gift for You", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

