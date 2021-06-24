MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The CALLing": a poignant story of unfathomable loss, personal courage, and an inspired mission to honor their daughter through service to others. "The CALLing" is the creation of published author Michael L. Straley, a former newspaper journalist who became a communications/marketing/fundraising executive after teaming up with his wife, Robin, to create the Leah's Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2019 in memory of their beloved daughter, Leah Renee. He and Robin share Leah's story of addiction and theirs as grieving parents to women in recovery and with parents who are struggling over the loss of a loved one. Their candid stories and the presentation of a purple Leah's Legacy bag help with the healing process. It's their way of providing necessities, cheer, and love to those who are in a sober-living environment.
Mike and Robin Straley were scheduled to have dinner with their daughter Leah on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at a Delray Beach restaurant. Instead, they held a memorial service for their daughter in Hagerstown, MD. Leah died of fentanyl poisoning on February 14, 2018 while visiting a friend in the small city on Florida's southeast coast. When the call was received by Mike to meet two Pennsylvania State Troopers in the lobby at his workplace on that Valentine's morning, he had no idea about the news he was about to receive. It was devastating. It left a large void in their small family. Not to mention the grief, despair and emptiness. So many questions about addiction, the opioid crisis and their daughter's struggles with it all. Read about what Mike and Robin are doing to honor their daughter. How Leah's actions helped others in the sober-home living environment and now how the two have meshed to form a community outreach effort.
"The CALLing" is a heartfelt piece that takes you on an emotional journey of parents struggling to understand their daughter's battle with addiction, the grief of losing a child and their valiant efforts to make a difference in the lives of others fighting the same addiction.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael L. Straley's new book is a heart-wrenching memoir of unbearable loss and an inspiring story of hope
View a synopsis of "The CALLing" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"The CALLing" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The CALLing", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing