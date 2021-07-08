MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Christian Inspirational Writings": an uplifting message of hope and faith. "Christian Inspirational Writings" is the creation of published author Michelle Cain, a forty-seven-year-old Christian writer currently pursuing a degree in psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.
This is an inspirational book created and designed to inspire people of all ages to keep pushing forward, have faith in God, believe in yourself, stay focused, and stay positive. Don't give up because quitting is not an option; continue to work hard to achieve your goals and dreams of success.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Cain's new book is an excellent choice for avid self-help readers.
"This book is created and designed to inspire people of all ages to keep pushing forward. Don't give up because quitting is not an option. Be a go-getter, have faith in God, and believe in yourself. Keep working to reach your goals and your dream life." – Michelle Cain
View a synopsis of "Christian Inspirational Writings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Christian Inspirational Writings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Christian Inspirational Writings", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing