MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?": a charming ABC adventure. "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?" is the creation of published author, Mickie Jayne Lewis, a native of Utah who currently resides in Idaho with her loving husband, children, and grandsons.

Lewis shares, "ABC What's Wrong with Me is a book intended not only to teach children their alphabet, but also to show them that they can accomplish anything they want to, if they will just try."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mickie Jayne Lewis' new book is a sweetly crafted children's book that pairs clever rhymes with adorable illustrations.

The lyrical writing style and silly animal action will keep your little ones engaged and laughing from start to finish.

View a synopsis of "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.