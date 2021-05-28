MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?": a charming ABC adventure. "A To Z: What's Wrong With Me?" is the creation of published author, Mickie Jayne Lewis, a native of Utah who currently resides in Idaho with her loving husband, children, and grandsons.
Lewis shares, "ABC What's Wrong with Me is a book intended not only to teach children their alphabet, but also to show them that they can accomplish anything they want to, if they will just try."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mickie Jayne Lewis' new book is a sweetly crafted children's book that pairs clever rhymes with adorable illustrations.
The lyrical writing style and silly animal action will keep your little ones engaged and laughing from start to finish.
