Recent release "Dori's Seashell" from Page Publishing author Miriam Lasnata-Quarles is a poignant and beautifully illustrated children's book following an anxious young girl on a life-changing journey. Dori is unhappy to be leaving her island and all she has ever known; will she grow to see the promise of a new beginning with her family in their new home?

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miriam Lasnata-Quarles, a retired early childhood and elementary school teacher with a lifelong passion for books and writing presently residing with her husband, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book "Dori's Seashell": a gently evocative story for young readers.

Dori finds herself on a plane with her sisters, flying away from her pretty island in pursuit of a better life for them. Tightly holding onto the seashell she has taken with her on their journey, fear, sorrow, and anger fill her heart as she realizes that she may never see her home again.

Published by Page Publishing, Miriam Lasnata-Quarles' engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Dori's Seashell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.