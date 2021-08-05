MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rebellious Child": a poignant story of lost childhood and a tempestuous faith journey. "The Rebellious Child" is the creation of published author Monik Parson, an evangelist with a lifelong passion for writing who was saved in August of 1999 and was called to preach the Gospel two years later.
Parson writes, "Let's take a look at Nicole's life. She is a cute young lady with a whole lot of potential. But Nicole was never taught how to express herself in a way that would help her. She was most of the time left to her own devices—which usually led to bad decisions and wrong choices. How could she overcome the circumstances in her life that caused pain, disappointment, betrayal, rejection, and mistrust? Would she ever be free, or would life be served up as a bitter pill to swallow? Time gave Nicole her answer because God intervened at just the right time. Her questions would be answered, and her life would bring about an abrupt change that would cause her to look at herself and not those that hurt her."
