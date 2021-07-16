MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unforgivable Actions: Eight Short Stories Forged by Tragedy": a gripping and potent collection of stories that each share the difficult journey of an individual experiencing extraordinary hardship. "Unforgivable Actions: Eight Short Stories Forged by Tragedy" is the creation of published author, N. D. Conner, who received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Lubbock Christian University.
Author N. D. Conner is the mother of two adult daughters and one son who is deceased. She is a grandmother to three grandchildren. While studying at LCU, she managed a full-time course load and a full-time job. During this time, she learned to balance work, life, and school, which helped her make the dean's list and the president's list. She also worked as a parole officer in the state of Texas and attended law school.
Author N. D. Conner writes, "You see, I thought fate's antagonizing clutches released me from its grip because of my Christian life. I mean, why wouldn't it? After all, I handled my first tragedy all Christian-like. But recently, fate sauntered back into my life! It showed me an entirely new level of darkness. While below the dark cloud, which I sat under for many months, I blamed everyone for my state of mind. During this mindset, a glimpse of light tried peeking through but became overshadowed by the cloudiness in my life. The positive intruder gave me hope, but my darkness held tight and refused to let me go. Instead, it forced me back into its grips! I needed for it to let me go in order to forget the life-shattering experience no mother, or father for that matter, should ever go through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N. D. Conner's new book encourages readers to cry with Joy, hate but forgive Mercy, root for Moses, hurt with Grace, understand Faith, and forgive Patience.
View a synopsis of "Unforgivable Actions: Eight Short Stories Forged by Tragedy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unforgivable Actions: Eight Short Stories Forged by Tragedy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unforgivable Actions: Eight Short Stories Forged by Tragedy", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
