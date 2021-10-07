MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Henry's Day at the Beach": a sweet story about a happy, beach-loving dog enjoying a beautiful day with good friends. "Henry's Day at the Beach" is the creation of published author Nancy Goodbalian, a mostly retired radiologic technologist and mother of two grown sons presently living in Michigan with her husband and their three dogs. Nancy's passions in life are her love for God, her family, her dogs, bird watching, and, of course, books.
"Henry's Day at the Beach" is a fun story about a delightful dog named Henry, who lives on the coast of Maine. Henry is a real-life dog and so are his adventures. Every day, Henry's people take him to the beach where he runs and plays with his dog friends. There are also other adventures and interesting people that Henry encounters on his day at the beach.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Goodbalian's new book is a wonderful addition to any children's library.
View a synopsis of "Henry's Day at the Beach" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Henry's Day at the Beach" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Henry's Day at the Beach", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing