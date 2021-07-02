LEBANON, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nancy L. Smith, a married mother and grandmother who was born and raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, loves the beach, and enjoys watching the sun rise and set over the ocean and spending time with her family, has completed her new book "Marsha's Past": a riveting romantic drama offering danger, romance, and an inspiring lead character who devotes her life to helping traumatized women and children build new and better lives.
Nancy writes, "Marsha, the president of the ArchAngels Motorcycle Club, has a run-in with someone from her past, someone she is scared of. She leaves her home and runs as far away as possible from her past till she breaks down in a town six hours away and falls in love. The ArchAngels is a motorcycle club that helps battered women, children, and/or men in need of a helping hand. This book features love, romance, and kidnapping."
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy L. Smith's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Marsha's Past" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
