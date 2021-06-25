MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Recovery of a Woman Sailor": a potent examination of addiction. "The Recovery of a Woman Sailor" is the creation of published author, Nancy Wroe.
Wroe shares, "This is the unbelievable true story of a woman who not only overcame so many obstacles and tragedies in her life but also used them to grow in faith that later proved to make her stronger in her belief in God. She definitely had so many adventures to talk about that she had to try to put them all in a book so people could read about her real-life stories and understand that her life, as complex as it is, made her the woman of faith that she is today. She wrote this book to reveal the adversities women had to come up against in the military, even in the 1980s, when it should have been accepted long before that. They still do a good job of covering up the sexual harassment and discrimination women have to endure today, but hopefully this book will bring some of it to light. She was battling not only an atmosphere of male superiority but also the demons within her own life with the disease of alcoholism. People who read this book will hopefully be able to relate to some or maybe most of it, and maybe if we just have a tiny bit of belief to ask God for an open mind and the willingness to be willing, we can change our lives for the better. Yes, this book proves that we can all change if we leave it in God's hands."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Wroe's new book is an encouraging narrative of overcoming obstacles and walking in faith.
From growing up in a military family to eventually enlisting, Wroe is well-versed in the military culture and welcomes readers to share in the highs and lows of military service while battling addiction to alcohol.
