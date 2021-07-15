MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Perfect Storm": a deeply personal revelation of the frustrating and traumatic search for answers after her husband fell victim to an elusive and seemingly incurable infection. "Our Perfect Storm" is the creation of published author Naomi Thomas, an identical twin, mother, and registered nurse who married her high school sweetheart. After four years of working as a nurse, she resigned from her job to become a full-time caregiver for her veteran husband, Chad.
On the battlefield the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a Nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no Veteran behind.
—Dan Lipinski
"We told them that we did not want anyone to get in trouble. We told them that we just wanted to find out what was really wrong with Chad and get on with our lives. We told them that we wanted the nightmare to be over with. We were exhausted, we were broken, we were almost defeated…
Naomi first described what happened to them as a nightmare. Looking back years later, she realizes that it was not a nightmare; it was a perfect storm.
This is a true story of how an Army Veteran was misdiagnosed, mistreated, and almost lost his leg and his life. This is a story of how his wife/nurse/patient advocate fought for him. This is a story of how this tragedy led them to Jesus and how their lives were forever changed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Naomi Thomas's new book is an illuminating story of perseverance and faith for a woman determined to save her husband from a potentially life-threatening infection.
