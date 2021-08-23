NEWPORT, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nathaniel Bailey, an African American man born in Philadelphia who turned his hard upbringing into setting a brave example for his seven siblings, has completed his new book "The Birth of Xshay": a gripping tale of murder, revenge, and sadism.
Bailey writes, "At the tender age of thirteen, Xshay Rankins was made to witness the murder of his father, Daniel Rankins. He himself was allowed to be spared as a walking example to all those who would oppose his father's murderer. But what his father's murderer didn't know was that instead of lowering the number of his enemies, he inadvertently made another one—one that would someday be responsible for his downfall. When Xshay Rankins first began committing murders, it was for vengeance, until he realized he liked it. And the more pleasure he gained from committing murder, the more sadistic his mind began to think. While having his hands full trying to take down Bruce Harrington, a.k.a. Boss, a man who was trying to become a living legend by committing the most horrendous murders known to man, Xshay also had to avoid being captured by Detective Tom Marshall, someone whom he believed had never closed his eyes without first closing a case."
Published by Page Publishing, Nathaniel Bailey's chilling tale follows a boy who grew up hard to the world after witnessing his father's murder, to a man with no remorse and a taste for blood.
A dedication letter from Detective Marshall, written by Bailey, reads: "My name is Tom Marshall. I'm a detective with the police department homicide division. Throughout my years of being on the force, I have been assigned to solve over a hundred murders. Almost all the cases I've worked on have been solved; almost all the criminals have been apprehended. I say almost because there is one that got away, and his name is Xshay Rankins. He is the most calculated criminal I have ever seen. He made Charles Manson look like Mr. Rogers. There wasn't such a thing as weapons of his choice; every weapon was his choice. And he can use all of them as if he's been trained to do so all his life. He had the looks of a movie star, the height and built on an athlete, and the swagger of a vampire. There wasn't a woman who could resist his charm or a victim who could escape his rage. There are some who believe I admired him, but they are wrong. In my line of work, we have a term that we use for people like him. It is called a worthy adversary. He was that and so much more. Because of that, I believe his story is worthy of being told. And who better to tell it than me, the man he got away from."
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Birth of Xshay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
