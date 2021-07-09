MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sally Skunk: Makes New Friends": a heartwarming tale of friendship. "Sally Skunk: Makes New Friends" is the creation of published author, Netty Confetti, a wife and mother with a lifelong love of reading.
Sally Skunk is so sad when her dad gets a new job and she has to say goodbye to her home and her best friend. Sally and Jane grew up together and spent time playing together every day. Sally wasn't sure she would ever make a friend like Jane and she would miss her greatly. When Jane didn't even come to say goodbye to Sally on her moving day, Sally was devastated.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Netty Confetti's new book teaches that friends are important whether near or far, new or old.
Upset and wanting nothing more than to lock herself in her new room in her lonely new town, Sally is surprised with a letter in the mail. The mystery letter shines a light on why Jane didn't say goodbye and gives Sally the courage to say yes to new friends.
