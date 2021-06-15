MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Wild Messy Grace of God on display": an interesting examination of grace. "The Wild Messy Grace of God on display" is the creation of published author, Newton R. Francis, a father and grandfather who experiences life from solitary confinement.
Francis shares, "This Wild Messy Grace of God on Display is the book everybody has been waiting for, that everybody can relate to, and where everybody can find the purpose of God's will for their abundant life in this life and in the world to come. This book is written for kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, governors, mayors, legislators, judges, prosecutors, doctors, nurse, teachers, men and women of all walks of life, boys and girls of all ages, sexual abusers, dictators, pimps and prostitutes, drug dealers and users, addicts and bullies, adulterers, gangsters, broken families and sufferers of injustice. Everyone's life in some way is lying under the cover of this book with the solution to improve who God created you to be. This book, like the Bible, will change your life and perspective on your present situation. Grace is the answer for your fears and doubts and insecurities of life's overwhelming pressures.
Read this book and see how grace unraveled the web of your lifelong struggles to preserve and prevail. All 170 scriptures on grace the Bible contains are under this cover to laser-beam distract you from the lies of the devil that have wedged you in bondage for so long. Today you are loose from all shackles of his deceptions. By grace you are saved, through faith. Set free to be free indeed. It's my humble pleasure in Christ's grace, the inspired power of the Holy Spirit, to present you grace for your new life to begin today. Thank you. Grace infatuated me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Newton R. Francis' new book is a creative approach to discussing grace.
This unique writing offers readers a discussion of each scripture related to grace found within the bible. The author writes in hopes of inspiring others to find their faith and turn from the lies of the world.
View a synopsis of "The Wild Messy Grace of God on display" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Wild Messy Grace of God on display" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Wild Messy Grace of God on display", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
