MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breaking Free: My Purpose Is Waiting On Me": an inspiring challenge. "Breaking Free: My Purpose Is Waiting On Me" is the creation of published author, Nichica F. Melton, is a loving wife, mother, and determined entrepreneur.
Melton shares, "Have you ever wondered why when you take one step forward, you always seem to go two or three steps backward? How many times have you found yourself at a crossroad and too scared to make a decision because you are fearful that you will make the wrong one?
Do you really know the voice of God? Is your relationship with God where it should be?
Have you felt that something was holding you back, but you can't identify or put your finger on what it is?
I decree and declare that your someday is right now, and this moment is your moment to take the steps to truly break free! Don't walk away from your 'right now' moment and carry those burdens with you another day! Break free! Your purpose is waiting on you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nichica F. Melton's new book pushes readers to look within and challenge themselves to a deeper understanding of God's purpose for them.
With a straightforward approach, Melton offers a series of topics followed by key questions and an opportunity for prayer. Readers will find themselves engrossed in this optimistic text that hopes to guide them closer to God.
View a synopsis of "Breaking Free: My Purpose Is Waiting On Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Breaking Free: My Purpose Is Waiting On Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Breaking Free: My Purpose Is Waiting On Me", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
