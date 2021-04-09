MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thoughts on Depression": a wise and practical guide to dealing with depression with God's help. "Thoughts on Depression" is the creation of published author, Nicole Smith, a wife, mother, and grandmother who helps run a family farm and teaches Bible study classes to provide encouragement to other believers in Jesus Christ.
Smith writes: "As you read these pages, my prayer for you is that you find strength and a God-given determination not to give up. Victory is mine, saith the Lord, and you are not alone. Look up, my friend, and take heart. We are more than conquers in Christ and our redemption draweth nigh."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Smith's new book is a heartening, consoling, and inspirational guide to understanding and overcoming depression.
Using biblical excerpts, delightfully on-point wit, and compelling insight after compelling insight, Smith's book reads as both a history of depression and a pragmatic, faith-based instruction manual that's sure to prove invaluable to sufferers of depression and their loved ones alike.
View a synopsis of "Thoughts on Depression" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Thoughts on Depression" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thoughts on Depression", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing