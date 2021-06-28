MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Harmony in the Home": an active exercise for families. "Harmony in the Home" is the creation of published author, Norine Kane, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Rhema Bible Training College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Kane shares, "The Christian family should be the very foundation for our faith. It is the starting place to begin to apply the Word of God to our lives. Psalm 46 states that God is our refuge and strength and a very present help in trouble. Did you know that God set the home in place to be a refuge, to renew our strength when we are weary? It should be a place we can go when we are in trouble to find help for our problems. Does your home represent a haven of rest and refreshment? Sad to say, many of our homes don't present this picture at all. Some family members may go as far as to say their home may be the last place they would want to go after a hard day at school or the office. Harmony in the Home won't create a utopia where there are no problems, but it will promise a more harmonious way to deal with them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norine Kane's new book is an important discussion of family bonds and active faith, which would be a great tool for use in Bible Studies, cell groups, or Sunday School. Kane writes in hopes of inspiring families to a renewed faith and healthier, happier home environments.
View a synopsis of "Harmony in the Home" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Harmony in the Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Harmony in the Home", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing