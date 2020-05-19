PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life during the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it accelerated change; jobs have been lost, hours have been cut, relatives and neighbors have sickened and died, and comfortable routines involving socializing, entertainment, religious attendance and even grocery shopping have been upended. And while no one ever knows the future, for many it appears confusing, fuzzy and scary but at the same time, it presents an opportunity to regroup and focus on the next steps.
In her new book, The 5C Solution: Discover Clarity & Confidence in Times of Change (Helical House), Cindy Cipriani offers tools for navigating through this unprecedented period when life feels like it is spinning out of control. The 5Cs are clarity, becoming confident in who you are and what you want now; commitment, finding support to make wise decisions; challenges, overcoming internal and external obstacles; creation, discovering a step-by-step plan to move forward; and celebrate, learning to honor your progress and enjoy yourself again.
Cipriani used the 5Cs to change her life more than eight years ago. At 18, she married her high school sweetheart who proved to be abusive and alcoholic. She stayed in the relationship because of her religious beliefs but left when he came abusive to their children. In doing so, she was shunned by her family and religious community and tried to end her life. "Those five 'C' words became the tool that guided me to discovering a new wonderful life where I have a successful new blended family, thriving business and loving relationship," she says.
In an interview, this experienced talk show guest can discuss:
- How your hand can help you make wise choices in a moment of chaos
- 3 steps for gaining greater clarity in deciding what you want and need
- Ways making commitments can help you move from stuck to unstuck
- The range of uses for the 5Cs from adapting a business to breaking free from domestic violence
- Her inspiring life story of finding happiness after her world fell apart
Praise for The 5C Solution
"Every once in a while, someone comes up with a system that simplifies complex problems, and that is what Cindy has done with The 5C Solution. I think it's brilliant."— Jack Canfield, co-author, Chicken Soup for the Soul series
"Her message throughout the book is ... 'All things are possible with God, hope and never giving up.' The 5C Solution ... is easy to understand and apply to your own life's experiences. If you need personal, emotional, spiritual or professional courage, this is the book for you." — Anne Beiler, motivational speaker, founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels
"The 5C Solution is a powerful guide to find your pathway to healing through self-acceptance and self-love. It is authentic, original, and realistic. Self-acceptance is knowing the truth about yourself and is a necessary first step towards self-improvement. Hence, the power of Cindy's 5C Solution is undeniable."— Lem Burnham, Ph.D., assistant chair of behavioral science & psychology; associate professor at Wilmington University
About the Author
Cindy Cipriani is an award-winning business owner, keynote speaker, author and clarity coach. The founder of the Clear Path Institute, she helps individuals and families create healthy relationships and trains business and sales teams to be more successful.
Contact: Cindy Cipriani, (856) 534-7070; 240076@email4pr.com; clearpathbycindy.com; www.the5csolution.com; https://youtu.be/iWM7eOuyg7I