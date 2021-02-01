MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Millionaires for Jesus": a wise and inspirational book of biblically inspired poems. "Millionaires for Jesus" is the creation of published author, Oliver F. Fultz Sr., a graduate of Mound City Business College, the Institute for Boy Scouts, and John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center for the US Army and also a licensed and ordained minister of The Gospel Christian Faith Center Church.
Fultz Sr. Writes: "Jesus is love. He is the source of all life. By Him and through Him, all things are held together.
Why Jesus came—Jesus came into the earth to change the hearts of men, to shed His blood on Calvary's cross, and to bring the lost souls in.
His Voice—have you ever heard the whispering wind or the sound of rolling waves flowing in as the water rushes upon shore? Have you heard a strange knock upon your door and when you get to the door and see no one but the sound you heard was pure and true and the voice you heard was just for you?
It wasn't old, and it wasn't new—it was the voice of Jesus that had just spoken to you.
Sometimes you can hear it in the falling rain if you listen intently; it's very plain. He says, 'Be still and know that I am God.' What does He really mean? No matter what is going on in your life, be very still and listen to His holy voice. He will speak peace into your heart, mind, spirit, and soul, saying, 'My sons, my daughters, I am in control'."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oliver F. Fultz Sr.'s new book is a delightfully crafted collection of faith-inspired poems.
At times a paean to God's love for His children, at times a companion guide to reciprocating that love through heartfelt devotion, praise, and prayer, Fultz Sr.'s book invites believers to explore and enjoy their relationship with God and Jesus more fully and is one sure to resonate profoundly with readers of all ilks and inclinations.
