MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Footprints Of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal Of the Footsteps of Jesus" is a book that focuses on the author's devotion to God in a spirit-filled narrative. "Footprints Of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal Of the Footsteps of Jesus" is the work of published author Author Oliver Wright, who has a doctorate degree in ministry, theology, and divinity.
Wright shares, "Footprints of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal of the Footsteps of Jesus is a uniquely rich, suspenseful, tender, and compelling idyllic narrative portraying the gracious footsteps of Israel's long-awaited Messiah, the man called Jesus Christ of Nazareth. In fact, this narrative captured, in graphic scenery, the magnificent signs and miracles that Israel's Messiah demonstrated on the poor, oppressed, and downtrodden in bringing release to the sick and disease. Indeed, Dr. Wright's chronicle of Jesus's teaching and healing and His complete devotion to God, is an intimate, spirit-filled narrative with a host of refreshing dramatic expressions not duplicated in any other previous writings. His narrative not only captures the hearts of the people of Israel, but the heart of the reader as well. Therefore, through God's providential design, it is hoped that in every city, town, and village that Jesus, Israel's long-awaited Messiah, traveled, His glorious footprints of grace were forever engraved into the heart and lives of those whom He touched in seeking to save the lost in carrying out His Judean and Galilean ministries."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Author Oliver Wright's new book is a testament of one man's faith in the Lord and keeping the faith and trusting the plans that God has in store.
View a synopsis of "Footprints Of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal Of the Footsteps of Jesus" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Footprints Of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal Of the Footsteps of Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Footprints Of Grace: An Intimate Portrayal Of the Footsteps of Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
