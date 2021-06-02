MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Can't They See Me?": an inspiring story of one woman's determination and faith. "Why Can't They See Me?" is the creation of published author, P.G. Tripp, a devoted mother to a dearly loved daughter and talented Interior Designer who was widowed at a young age.
Tripp shares, "Her goals to be seen had taken her on a journey through darkness. As the journey progressed, she grew deathly weary, barely able to cling to hope. Would there be any light to guide her to safety? At what point had her journey taken her so deep into the world's darkness?
"She was a good person, filled with great love, but no one seemed to notice. Would she survive the raw evil that she repeatedly encounters? How long could she continue making the tumultuous journey that had held her captive for so long? She was searching, crying out, reaching and grabbing for the perfect moment, the perfect situation to bring hope back into her life. The act of calling out soon turned into screams. Still, to no avail, the screams returned void. She continued her search for hope and happiness, the tears began to dry, and dreams faded away. What had she failed to see?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P.G. Tripp's new book is a powerful tale of rebirth and God's grace.
Facing seemingly insurmountable odds of abuse and heartache, read along to see how one woman overcame it all to achieve her dreams and establish a deep, abiding faith in Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Why Can't They See Me?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Why Can't They See Me?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why Can't They See Me?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing