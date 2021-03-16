MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pam Tinnes Lord, an endearing optimist and loving mother of two and grandmother of two, has completed her new book "Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same": a gripping and potent story about villagers banding together to create a unified front.
Published by Page Publishing, Pam Tinnes Lord's imaginative tale features dazzling illustrations and tells the story of a group of friendly villagers that face new unexpected challenges, testing their skills, ingenuity, and overall resolve. These friendly villagers are a collection of animals living a peaceful and harmonious life in their small hamlet.
When a surprising intruder poses a shocking danger, the village's residents must unite to protect one another and return to safety. Through their adventures and challenges, the villagers gain powerful insight into the depth of friendship, bravery, and inclusion. Everything changes for these villagers in the blink of an eye, and even one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others in the community.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase "Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
