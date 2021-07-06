MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Orange and My Vow to God": a compelling spiritual story of a very personal journey back to God. "The Orange and My Vow to God '' is the creation of published author, Pastor G. L. Ivory, a spiritual man called to ministry from birth.
Pastor Ivory writes of his work, "The pain of life is not the significant failure as some suppose but a narrowing of our path that helps us to learn not to touch the hot stove. In the lyrics of a song from the seventies, 'One child grows up to learn, the other child grows up to be somebody you just love to burn.' This profile shows spirit that brought the writer to the end of his darkness and into a brighter journey. For those who can see the vision of such good news, this is my testimony. But to those who have no vision of the main plot to the experience of a life-changing moment, in reading to the end, this may become one of the best reads of your life. Life is a collective puzzle that involves each puzzle piece learning and sharing its intricate place and purpose. The story is true and original in the hopes that the hero will be seen by anyone who is in a dark place will become healed of the blinding lies of failure and gain victory over defeat. Thank you for picking this story, and please share it with someone you see in need of hope and the victory of a happy life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor G. L. Ivory's new book details every step away from faith and how he was eventually led back to the path God intended.
Pastor Ivory assures that no matter the turns of the path, there is always a way back to God: "In an attempt to promote the importance of the Gospel in every life, this book is his testimony to the reader of the events of his meeting with the Lord and being totally transformed from his natural understanding to a much-clearer knowledge of life as it relates to a higher type of allowing the new mind of faith in Christ to cleanse us from the enemies that steal, kill, and destroy from our existence as God's creation. Each individual has the choice of faith over the evil that wars against the joys of life and the available help of God. Many things have prevented themselves as a way to overthrow God's plan for his life, but God always gives Geemz victory as he follows the Gospel way."
